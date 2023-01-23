Fellaz Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $242,326.28 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00006006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

