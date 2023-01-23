Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $35,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE FIS opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

