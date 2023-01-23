Financial Review: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peoples Financial Services has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

30.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 29.89% 16.56% 1.23% Peoples Financial Services 35.10% 11.23% 1.05%

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Peoples Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.48 $13.14 million N/A N/A Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 3.04 $43.52 million $6.29 8.09

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Community Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The firm also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

