First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

UBER stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563,672. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

