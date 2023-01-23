First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,103,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $4,515,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.72. 35,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.03 and a 200 day moving average of $347.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $428.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.