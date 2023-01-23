First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $101.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 529,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,199. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

