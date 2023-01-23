FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.5 %

FE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,171. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.