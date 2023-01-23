Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,182. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
