Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,182. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

