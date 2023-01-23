Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 3.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. 374,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

