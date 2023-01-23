Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,852,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,778 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for 16.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $95,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.71. 50,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,658. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 86.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

