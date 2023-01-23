Foresight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

