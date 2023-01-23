Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FTNT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 5,747,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

