Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.87. 1,643,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $72.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

