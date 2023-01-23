Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.81 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 776,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.