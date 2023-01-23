Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.81 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 776,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

