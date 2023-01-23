Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 148,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

