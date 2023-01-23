Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FWRD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 148,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

