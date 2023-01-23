Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FORD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

