Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

