Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $232.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.