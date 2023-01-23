Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 420 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,661,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

