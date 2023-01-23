Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Raised by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fox Factory worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,558,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

