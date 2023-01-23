Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up approximately 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

