Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.68 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

