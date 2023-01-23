Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.84. The stock had a trading volume of 363,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,151. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 647.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

