freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.19

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRTAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.78) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.