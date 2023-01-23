Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,100

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNLPF. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.76) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $925.00.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.7 %

FNLPF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

