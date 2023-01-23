Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.41) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.64) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 492.50 ($6.01) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 442.50 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,648 ($20.11). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 970.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242. The company has a market capitalization of £194.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,052.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.08), for a total value of £490,000 ($597,925.56). In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.17), for a total value of £140,700 ($171,690.05). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.08), for a total value of £490,000 ($597,925.56).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

