Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0003

Fruits (FRTS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $460,886.65 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fruits has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00413877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.85 or 0.29051106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00592840 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

