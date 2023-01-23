FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.18

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. FTX Token has a total market cap of $715.93 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00009453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

