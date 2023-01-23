G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.44. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

