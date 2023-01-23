G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $895.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00057531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

