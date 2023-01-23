Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a C$2.10 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

GAU stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.77. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$173.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.