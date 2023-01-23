Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 54.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 197.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 7.1 %

GOTU traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 7,532,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,163. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

