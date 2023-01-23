Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

