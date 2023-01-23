General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.22. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -23.14.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.05%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

