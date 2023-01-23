Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 759,300 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The company has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

