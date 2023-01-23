Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.