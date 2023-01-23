Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Update

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.70. 761,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

