Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 43,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

