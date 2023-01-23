GG TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,081.86 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $142.93 million and approximately $17,081.86 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10989255 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $38,143.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

