GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaMedia Stock Up 2.2 %
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.