GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,402. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.