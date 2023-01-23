Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 758,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 305,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,431. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

