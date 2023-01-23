Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 323 ($3.94), with a volume of 25822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($3.94).
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.39 million and a P/E ratio of 981.21.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.