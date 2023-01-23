Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $328.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 323 ($3.94), with a volume of 25822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($3.94).

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.39 million and a P/E ratio of 981.21.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

