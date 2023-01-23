Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile



Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

