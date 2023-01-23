Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,959,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ GGR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gogoro has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

