Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,959,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ GGR traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gogoro has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gogoro will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

