Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter valued at about $8,187,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter valued at about $3,735,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Down 0.2 %

Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.08. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,753. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.