Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.68 million and approximately $279,589.78 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,808,053 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

