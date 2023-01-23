Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $20.51 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002500 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.51 million and approximately $298,235.77 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00412557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.62 or 0.28962051 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00588110 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,807,963 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.