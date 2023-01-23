Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 323,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $214,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,607 shares of company stock worth $535,048.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GPP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 113,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.73. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.20%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

