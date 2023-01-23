Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $1,401,001. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. 665,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,347. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

