Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $32.33. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th.
Grupo Simec Stock Down 8.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
